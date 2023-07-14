THUMBS UP! For telling it like it is. Former state Rep. Dan Brady, most recently the Republican nominee for secretary of state, will not seek elected office in 2024. He said his "style of public service ... has become lost in today’s political rhetoric, where politics by personal destruction has become the norm.” When a veteran like Brady, who served in the Illinois General Assembly for in excess of two decades, makes that kind of statement, those on all sides of any aisle should listen closely.

THUMBS DOWN! To probable unanticipated consequences. The coming resumption of student loan payments poses a potential challenge for the economy. Suspension of federal student loan payments took effect in 2020. Interest will start accruing again in September. Payments will resume in October. The restart of those payments will force many to start paying hundreds of dollars in loans monthly. Economic difficulties would likely be concentrated in industries like notably e-commerce companies, bars, restaurants and some major retailers. The Supreme Court rejecting a Biden administration loan relief plan leaves borrowers on the same hook they were pre-COVID.

THUMBS DOWN! To an expected mass exodus. A recent survey of nurses said one in three registered nurses is likely looking for work outside of the field. A healthcare survey showed a potential shortfall of close to a half-million nurses. Job openings in health care stand in excess of 2 million, close to last year's record. The increase in need and an expanding patient base as baby boomers move through the system has health care as an industry with plenty of available jobs, but the ones already there are not afraid to share their negative experiences. This is just one piece of our healthcare crisis.

THUMBS UP! To renaming a tournament. The Decatur Area Women's Open golf tournament has been renamed the Marilyn Dechert Decatur Area Women’s Open in memory and honor of the long-time golf stalwart who died on July 9, 2022. Dechert won nine women’s open titles and five senior women’s open titles, starting with her first women’s open in 1950 when she was a senior in high school. Given the countless golfers she played, taught and advised, her influence will continue to be felt on the Decatur golf scene for decades.

THUMBS UP! To Dream Flights. The organization has almost a decade of rides to its credit. Veterans were invited to take part in World War II biplane rides at no cost. Any eligible veterans or their families can visit dreamflights.org to apply for an individual or facility ride. Applications should be in by the end of December to qualify for 2024 flights.

THUMBS DOWN! To abandoned or adjusted customer rewards programs. Reward programs, including birthday freebies and discounts, have long been a way for brands to build loyalty and incentivize spending. But now some companies are becoming a bit more stingy, and they are quietly taking back some of those perks. As a customer, be aware of the possibilities.

THUMBS UP! And happy birthday, A century after Lake Decatur was founded, hundreds of area residents flocked to it and the Centennial Lake Fest. Live music, food and art vendors and recreational events were offered. This has been an excellent summer for Decatur and festivals. Special congratulations to those who participated but fell short of a world record boat floating challenge.

THUMBS UP! And sure you ought to brag about that. The Illinois Office of Tourism released figures indicating the state's tourism attraction, which dropped nearly in half from 2019 to 2020, is continuing a comeback that could exceed the record numbers from 2019. Adding to the celebratory mood is the state’s revenue exceeding expectations. Amid many problematic issues and concerns in Illinois, it's good to celebrate victories once in a while.

THUMBS DOWN! To unwanted materials in tap water. A government study shows nearly half of U.S. faucets may contain "forever chemicals." Synthetic compounds found in items like nonstick pans, food packaging and water-resistant clothing are contaminating drinking water. The very name "forever chemicals" suggests the best tool we would have now is to find a way to counter the effects on humans -- the water is contaminated. As comedian Lewis Black noted 10 years ago, "We care so much about health that during the last 25 years, we destroyed water."