THUMBS DOWN! To the return of check fraud. A combination of theft of government pandemic relief checks and a rise in organized crime has businesses and individuals avoiding sending checks through the mail. Banks issued roughly 680,000 reports of check fraud last year, almost double that of 2021. Americans wrote approximately 3.4 billion checks in 2022, down from nearly 19 billion checks in 1990, according to the Federal Reserve. However, the average size of the checks Americans write rose from $673 in 1990 — or $1,602 in today's dollars — to $2,652 last year.

THUMBS UP! To a reversal of field. Republican party leaders are now embracing the idea of early voting. It's a shift from President Trump's 2020 stance that criticized early voting. If this indicates that Republicans are backing off from some of the voting rights rejections they've supported for years, that's a good thing. We want as many people voting as possible.

THUMBS UP! To groundbreaking and an official naming. A groundbreaking ceremony in Mattoon was held for the construction of the 110-acre Emerald Acres Sports Connection athletics complex, located alongside Interstate 57 and Illinois 16. During the ceremony, it was announced that the main building of the sports complex will be named the Sarah Bush Lincoln Fieldhouse.

THUMBS UP! To landfill relief. Ameren Illinois has a program for recycling power poles. Poles are "recycled" for repurposing to entities like churches, parks or farmers. About 12,000 poles a year need to be replaced statewide and each is 30 to 40 feet long. Under ideal circumstances, a utility pole can last 40 to 50 years before needing replacement.

THUMBS UP! To bringing past hidden ugliness into the light. A long-buried instance of racial terror was finally noted as activists and community leaders dedicated outside the Macon County Courthouse a historical marker memorializing the 1893 lynching of Samuel J. Bush at the hands of a mob of white people from Mount Zion. Macon County Historian Mark Sorensen said it is the first marker in the state dealing with racial terror lynchings.