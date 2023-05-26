Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

THUMBS UP! And thanks for the warning. Police throughout Illinois are increasing seat belt enforcement as part of a statewide Memorial Day “Click It or Ticket” campaign. The campaign, designed to remind motorists to buckle up and save lives, will run through May 30. The first such statewide campaign took place in North Carolina in 1993. Wearing a seat belt can reduce the risk of fatal injury in a car accident by 45%. Illinois has a 93% seat belt use compliance rate but unbelted occupants account for more than half of those killed in motor vehicle crashes

THUMBS UP! To proposing a new state flag for Illinois. Under the plan, a committee would be charged with envisioning a potential replacement. More incidental than iconic, the flag redesign would be accompanied by places for citizens to suggest possibilities and by a website tracing the history of the flag. Of course, there have been the obligatory objections. But the idea of exposing a younger generation to something civic-minded -- through their involvement in community groups of activities like redesigning a flag -- is a needed idea all on its own. And for those jokes and derogatory statements, let's set those aside and ponder them when the time is right. A similar effort in Utah resulted in 7,000 submitted flag designs and 44,000 comments received,

THUMBS DOWN! To YouTube algorithms. Researchers simulated two 9-year-olds who both liked video games, especially first-person shooter games. The accounts were identical, except that one clicked on the videos recommended by YouTube, and the other ignored the platform's suggestions. The account that clicked on YouTube's suggestions was soon flooded with graphic videos about school shootings, tactical gun training videos and how-to instructions on making firearms fully automatic. YouTube says it has protections in place, but in this case, something is clearly incomplete. If we can’t figure out how to hold YouTube to its own standards, we have little societal hope about cleansing some of the poison from the internet.

THUMBS DOWN! To continually ignoring planet warming warnings. The latest United Nations warning says natural weather phenomenon El Nino will super-charge human-caused warming and Earth will have a year averaging a temperature above the number set in the international 2015 Paris climate agreement. The problem? So many of the possibilities are projecting theories that have to be couched with excuses that leave skeptics ignoring likelihoods and leaning on the potential if improbable outs in the stories.

THUMBS DOWN! To Twitter deleting accounts. Social media can get messy when a person passes. Facebook is one site that allows users to designate individuals to have access to their account in certain cases. Elon Musk's Twitter is deleting accounts that might have been dormant for years but still viewed by people missing the person. Of all the problems with Twitter, this one doesn't seem large enough to make even a list of mediocre ideas.

THUMBS DOWN! To violence toward federal employees. A stunning report shows 496 postal employees were robbed in 2022, almost doubling the number of attacks in 2021. Postal employees can be vulnerable, but you also hope they have the protection of the people they're delivering to.

THUMBS DOWN! To a stunning increase and fentanyl-related deaths among people under 20 years old. Between 1999 and 2021, more than one-third of fatal pediatric opioid poisoning was caused by fentanyl. That's just the start of the latest horrible news about the poison. Nearly 70,000 adults died of fentanyl in 2021. Everyone knows someone affected by this epidemic, and there's really no end in sight.

THUMBS DOWN! To misplaced frustration. In our post-COVID world, for a multitude of reasons, businesses do not have enough people to fill service needs properly. When looking for someone to complain to about it, though, be sure you don’t pick on the wrong ones. Leave the cashiers and waitresses alone. The front-line soldiers have nothing to do with decisions made by their employers and may empathize with you. They have nothing to do with insufficient labor and supply chain issues.