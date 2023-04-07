THUMBS UP! To everyone who took the opportunity to vote in this election. Amid all the complaints and concerns shared by candidates during the campaigns, the people who ultimately make the decisions filled out ballots sharing their ideas for solutions. Elections are a day every voter should feel pride about being an American.

THUMBS UP! To the candidates. As we say for every election, we have the utmost respect for those willing to put their names on ballots. Candidates run for assorted reasons, but we don’t think power and influence is the motivation for most. We believe the majority of our candidates are interested in public service and doing the best for their constituents.

THUMBS DOWN! To the news none of us wanted to hear. Tornado season has started, and it's expected to run longer. Tornados also seem to be moving west, with the majority no longer in the Plains States, but instead in the Midwest and mid-South. The National Weather Service also notes an increase in the days of multiple tornados. The outlook gives us more reasons to insist people pay attention to weather warnings, and make all efforts to stay safe.

THUMBS DOWN! To the stunning increase in traffic fatalities. The final numbers from 2021 have been released, and the death total was a 16-year high. The 10.5% increase is the largest percentage increase since 1975. This clearly isn't a problem we've overcome. We all need to pay more attention on the road, for the sake of ourselves and for the sake of others.

THUMBS DOWN! And good luck to Utah's new social media laws. The laws, already signed by Utah Gov. Spencer Cox prohibit those under 18 from using social media between the hours of 10:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m., require age verification for anyone who wants to use social media in the state and opens the door to lawsuits on behalf of children claiming social media harmed them. However noble the intent, trying to pin down specifics on social media bans at the user level really can't be accomplished governmentally. Although we are amused at the thought of a court case surrounding a curfew-violating social media post.