THUMBS DOWN! To the empty spots on public prosecutor staffs around the state. These shortages slow the system down, and the courts don't need to run at a slower pace. There's a lack of candidates. Even among lawyers graduating, being a prosecutor in Central Illinois isn't a chosen path. Coles County State's Attorney Jesse Daniel said "I think the (SAFE-T) Act has hurt our profession," which is a bold statement given that the law has just been enacted.

THUMBS DOWN! To discussion about "spokescandies." In an occurrence possible only with the boost of social media, candy company Mars was under fire for presenting changes in the anthropomorphic animated candies in their national advertising campaigns. Mars announced a change in its advertising plans -- just ahead of the Super Bowl. The "controversy" sparked discussion and assuredly increased anticipation of the Super Bowl ad, just as some marketing company anticipated. In some form or another, someone somewhere chose this subject as the hill on which they would die. Which is kind of sad.

THUMBS UP! To baseball's Hall of Fame. The institution will induct one person this summer -- Scott Rolen. The heart of Rolen's 17-year career was played in St. Louis, and he was an All-Star each of his four full seasons with the Cardinals. Seeing a regional favorite recognized on a national level is satisfying.

THUMBS UP! To everyone who donates blood. We never have enough in our blood banks. January was designated as National Blood Donor Month (NBDM) by President Richard Nixon in December 1969. The designation recognizes donors and encourages new ones to donate. January is also a time when blood centers typically see fewer donations. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood and or platelets. A single-car accident victim can require as many as 100 units of blood. Blood and platelets can only come from volunteer donors. Please give if and as you are able.

THUMBS DOWN! To again hearing about budgetary issues in Congress. The government being “out of money” is as regular as budget deadlines and realities being ignored by our elected servants. The discussion is here again, naturally, with explanations of minutiae that keeps governmental wheels turning and why safeguards aren’t working. If the government was a household, the property would be foreclosed and residents would have to look elsewhere, The rules don’t always work across the board, do they?

THUMBS DOWN! To President Biden’s possession of classified documents. We were also appalled by the classified documents Donald Trump took to his house. The what-abouters on both sides of the political aisle will have field days with this for weeks. What’s more troubling is the exposure of the apparent cavalier nature of our highest elected officials and classified documents. If the government has so much classified material that its absence takes months or years to notice, we need fewer classified documents. If not, these items need to be kept where they belong.

THUMBS DOWN! To the horrible treatment of animals. Abuse of dogs has risen in profile in Macon County, with dogs left outside in one instance and an emaciated dead dog found in a cage in a ditch. May the perpetrators face the full penalty for their wrongdoings.