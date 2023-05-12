THUMBS UP! To a medical reminder. Medicaid recipients in Illinois should be on the lookout for correspondence from the state regarding their coverage as the normal renewal process resumes for the first time in three years. Medicaid is a health insurance program for low-income and disabled people that is jointly funded by the federal government and the states. Throughout the pandemic, people who were enrolled in Medicaid did not have to go through the normal process of reapplying every 12 months to determine whether they were eligible.

THUMBS DOWN! To a frightening scene on our highways. Blowing dust Monday on Interstate 55 south of Springfield led to a multiple-car pileup and a half-dozen deaths. The late-morning crash involved in excess of 70 vehicles and almost 40 people -- from age 2 to 80 -- were taken to hospitals. Blowing dust is not normally one of the road hazards for which we prepare. Monday was a reminder to respect the power of Mother Nature. Kevin Schott, director of the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency, said, "This is a difficult scene, something that is very hard to train for." The best advice is to avoid driving through severe weather, whether it's a rainstorm, a snowstorm or a dust storm. Pull over as far as you can on the side of the road, and wait the weather out. Ensure you have materials in your vehicle to keep you and your passengers warm, hydrated and fed.

THUMBS UP! To owning mistakes. The Federal Reserve cited its own lax oversight as part of the blame for the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Recent bank regulations have lightened regulation for banks with less the $250 billion in assets. That's an obscene amount of money that most of us can't even conceptualize. But it's the ones at the bottom of the piles who suffer the most in cases like these. A financial crisis can lead to less spending across the entire economy. It can also hurt investments, including retirement accounts.

THUMBS DOWN! To the passing of a pair of legendary music performers and a broadcasting veteran. Harry Belafonte was at one point, pre-Elvis Presley, the country's pre-eminent singer. He moved effortlessly between the entertainment world and being an influential force in the civil rights movement.

Canadian folk singer Gordon Lightfoot started in the 1960s and had extensive success in the 1970s, capped by 1976's "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald." Performers who did Lightfoot songs include Bob Dylan, Elvis Presley, Sarah McLachlan, Barbra Streisand, Harry Belafonte, Jane’s Addiction, Glen Campbell and Toby Keith.

St. Louis Cardinals players and announcer Mike Shannon was a part of the team from 1962 forward, playing on a pair of World Series champions in the 1960s, and working as a Cardinals radio broadcaster from 1972 to 2021.

THUMBS UP! To turning on backs on tobacco. U.S. cigarette smoking dropped to another all-time low. Just one in nine adults say they're current smokers. In the mid-1960s, 42% of U.S. adults were smokers.

THUMBS UP! To an official settlement. The Eastern Illinois University Board of Trustees voted unanimously to approve a contract with the faculty and academic support union, closing a yearlong bargaining process that included a recent strike. The union has said 92% of its membership voted in favor of the contract.

THUMBS DOWN! To robbers utilizing social media. A case in Decatur is a good reminder to take caution when making online sales and purchases. A woman sitting in her car waiting to sell a phone was assaulted and robbed. Decatur's safe spot is the area in front of the Decatur Police Headquarters.

THUMBS DOWN! To financial fragility. A recent survey reported just over one-third of Americans have the cash to cover a surprise expense of $400. In the survey, 17% of the respondents said they would not be able to pay the bill at all. The depressing point about this issue is more about disparity in pay than anything else. For some Americans, a surprise $400 expense is an inconvenience. But for those on the low rung of pay, that expense would be catastrophic.

THUMBS DOWN! In anticipation of heat waves. The experiences we've already had -- dozens of deaths as a result of sweltering summer heat -- will only be worse as time goes on. Let this serve as the first of many reminders we will give you this season to check on your neighbors, particularly the elderly.

THUMBS DOWN! To awful horse racing news. Last weekend's Kentucky Derby was the opening of the time people pay attention to horse racing. But they were greeted with the ugly reports of seven horses being euthanized during the week, including two horses on the Derby undercard. Horse racing is a destructive sport, and when people hear about horses being destroyed, that's going to push away potential fans.