THUMBS DOWN! To living with the "new abnormal." Scientists say as Earth's climate continues to change as heat-trapping gases are spewed into the air, ever fewer people are out of reach from the billowing and deadly fingers of wildfire smoke. We saw that with last week's haze stretch, and the alarming realization is how people thousands of miles away can have their lives impacted. Wildfires are consuming three times more of the United States and Canada each year than in the 1980s and studies predict fire and smoke to worsen. Other news that has to be connected: July 3-4 were the hottest days recorded on Earth. Protect yourself. Watch for dangerous heat in your area and respond accordingly: Stay inside, drink enough water and avoid direct sunlight or outdoor exercise.

THUMBS DOWN! Again, to gun violence on Independence Day. Decatur seemed blissfully quiet, especially when compared with multiple shootings in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Tampa Bay, Fort Worth and Washington, D.C. The first two cities regularly see similar violence. The Baltimore incident reported two dead and 28 wounded, including in excess of a dozen minors. We cannot and will not ignore this violence.

THUMBS UP! To all who helped with recovery from last week’s storms. We’re grateful for those Ameren workers and private electricians who brought our power back quickly. We’re thankful for caring passersby and friends willing to pitch in and help. We’re grateful for the minimal injuries in spite of the destruction in nature’s path. Thank you all.

THUMBS UP! For another level of success. Scientists are predicting more cancer vaccines will be out in five years. These aren't traditional vaccines that prevent disease, but shots to shrink tumors and stop cancer from returning. There are times we wonder when breakthroughs will come. This one continues to break through in a deliberate but encouraging way.

THUMBS UP! To making the national pastime intercontinental. Baseball isn’t America’s favorite sport anymore. It’s long since been supplanted by the National Football League. But Major League Baseball continued its attempts to export itself last weekend when the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals played a pair of games in England. Each team won a game, and among the crowd were many Central Illinois residents who combined a vacation opportunity with the sport.

THUMBS DOWN! To tumbling scores. Math and reading scores among America's 13-year-olds fell to their lowest levels in decades, with math scores plunging by the largest margin ever recorded, according to the results of a test known as the nation's report card. The results are indicating extended and ongoing setbacks post-pandemic. Similar setbacks were reported last year in results showing the pandemic's impact on America's fourth- and eighth-grade students. The test also revealed a troubling increase in student absenteeism. The share of students missing five or more days of school in a month doubled since 2020, reaching 10% this year.

THUMBS DOWN! To businesses strong-arming workers to return to the office. After allowing workers to determine the rules when companies were trying to fill positions post-pandemic, a cooling of the job market has bosses being more insistent on limited work-from-home policies. We hope (but are not optimistic) that those bosses take into consideration the production level and unique life situations of affected employees. Some workers have found having home office work to be a godsend. One of the lessons that should have been clear from the pandemic is that situations can lead to different work outputs from person to person.