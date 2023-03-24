THUMBS UP! To Central Illinois farmers. Illinois produced some of the highest corn and soybean production yields in the nation in 2022, and multiple Central Illinois counties led the way. Illinois counties held the top spots for both corn and soybean production in 2022. Piatt and McLean counties dominated in soybean yield and total corn production, respectively. Illinois is the overall No. 1 producer of soybeans in the United States, and the top 11 counties for soybean yield in 2022 were all located in Illinois. Piatt County topped the nation in soybean yield with 74.2 bushels per acre. The next ten highest-ranking counties in soybean yield were, in order: Macon, Sangamon, Scott, Logan, Tazewell, Stark, Morgan, Christian, Champaign and Woodford counties. The state also had the top five counties in the country for total corn production, with McLean County coming out on top. The county produced nearly 71 million bushels of corn in 2022. The other top five counties in total corn production were Iroquois, Livingston, LaSalle and Champaign counties. Illinois is the second largest producer of corn in the country, behind Iowa.