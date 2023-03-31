THUMBS DOWN! To Mexico’s decision to not accept genetically modified products. The free-trade agreement between the U.S., Mexico and Canada requires scientific research as a base for decisions, and Mexico has presented no evidence for its decision. Genetically modified products have been part of Illinois’ exports for decades without documented evidence of ill health effects. The Mexican ban is important to Illinois — Mexico is the largest consumer of Illinois corn. Mexico bought in excess of 670 million bushels of corn last year. Illinois agricultural exports to Mexico totaled $8.93 billion in 2021.

THUMBS UP! We guess, to the success of sports wagering in Illinois. Revenues from in-state gambling are $800 million off a handle — the total amount wagered — of $9.3 billion. Illinois is a top-five state in the country in sports betting. In excess of 262,000 wagers were placed last year.

THUMBS UP! And why not, to cementing Illinois’ role as a soybean hotbed. The Illinois House approved legislation that would designate the soybean the official state bean of Illinois. If passed in the Senate and signed into law, the bean will join recently approved state symbols like the state microbe (Penicillium rubens), state snake (eastern milksnake) and state rock (dolostone).

THUMBS UP! And welcome back, Major League Baseball. The game is going to be different this year. Rule changes have shaved the running time of games by a half-hour. Expect to see a pitch clock, limits on pickoff attempts, visits to the mound and, baseball is hoping, more variety from offenses.