Early voting for the April 4 election is underway, and more than at any time in our history, voting is a civic duty that’s easy to complete.

Citizens have had the opportunity to request mail-in ballots. Voting can be done at clerk’s offices around the state. Those opportunities are available until Tuesday, April 4, when assorted local government races and school referendums and board elections, among other items, will be decided.

While early voting continues to draw amounts of unfounded skepticism, what it actually does is increase the chances for every voter to be represented.

Is early voting a shortcut? The argument can be made. But we also have to understand that changing times and expectations mean our workweeks are no longer 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. We work hard to fit the world to our convenience. Why would we not do the same with a significant thing like voting?

If we were serious about wanting to afford as many people as possible to cast a vote, we’d change our election dates to Sunday, or make election day a national holiday.

Continual cries of voting fraud have not been supported by courts or by facts.

One mail voting concern that could and should be revisited is ballot harvesting, the practice in which political operatives collect absentee ballots from voters' homes and drop them off at a polling place or election office. The existence of ballot harvesting does not equal malfeasance. But better regulation would benefit all voters.

Opportunities to evaluate elected officials in a direct fashion do not come as often as we’d like. Take advantage of this opportunity, from now until April 4.