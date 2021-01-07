OUR VIEW: We are better than we've shown

Let’s call it what it is – a mob action, a riot, an act of sedition. A group of protesters inspired and encouraged by the ongoing fiery post-election rhetoric from President Donald Trump, both from his public appearances and his ongoing clusters of tweets, invaded the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

For the first time since the British accomplished the feat during the War of 1812, invaders breached the White House. While those outside backed the invasion by saying they were marching on “the people’s house,” the protestors inside were showing contempt with destruction, demolition and theft. An individual was shot inside the building, the first shooting in the building since 1958.

This was not making America great again.

We are better than this.

There’s no equivalency argument this time of “there are bad people on both sides.” In the event that the reports of leftist agitators within the crowd are accurate, those violators too should face the stiffest penalty. All involved in destruction of federal property or assault on law enforcement officers should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

That’s what the president tweeted in July, at least.