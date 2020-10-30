OUR VIEW: Wearily, we set our clocks back an hour

Ordinarily, we’d be fully in favor of an extra hour of Halloween. The date is one enjoyed by adults and children alike. And if there’s a time that we could use a little more fun, it’s fall 2020.

Additionally, it’s the end of daylight saving time. (That’s right – “saving” not “savings,” and it’s not capitalized. We learn something every day.) At 2 a.m. the morning of Sunday, Nov. 1, clocks should be changed so it’s 1 a.m.

Illinois residents may be thinking, “Wait, didn’t the state legislature vote that we were going to stop this nonsense?” Yes, in a fashion. The largely ceremonial vote only said Illinois will drop the spring ahead-fall back plan when the U.S. Congress changes the law, since the time is, with very few exceptions, in federal control.

A majority of Americans would prefer to be rid of the tradition, which dates to World War I and coal collection and has been abandoned and deployed for a number of reasons since. Our current system has been law since 1966.