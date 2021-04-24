PERRY: JG-TC's mission is to connect the dots, tell the stories about our community

I have held many titles during my professional journalism career, which began as the Mattoon bureau chief for the Herald & Review.
One of them was that of business editor.
I sought the position for one reason — the opportunity to play a bigger role in the lives of my children.
For the previous five years I had served as night editor at the Herald & Review. In my case, that meant working from 2 p.m. to about 1 a.m. putting out the day’s paper. Not favorable hours when your kids, among other things, are active and the nearest in-conference school for athletics is an hour away.
I came to the new position laying no claim to an extreme knowledge of “business.” If people were looking to me to provide insight into the stock market, they were badly mistaken. They would have just as much luck playing the lottery. If I was a stock market whiz, do you think I’d still be driving around in a 2002 Grand Caravan? OK, probably so, but that isn’t the point.
My job, the way I see it, is that of connecting dots. And when it came to covering local business, that meant taking the state, national and international news headlines and connecting them to the local economy.
The part I enjoyed most — and still do — was getting to know the local business owners and learning what makes them tick. There are a lot of great people out there with a lot of great stories, many that are still needing to be told.
My title has changed a few times since then — I’m the local news editor for both the JG-TC and the Herald & Review — but the job for me and my team of reporters and photographers remains the same. Our mission at the JG-TC is, and always will be, to connect the dots and tell the stories of our people and our communities.
It’s a service that is unique to local media outlets like us.
We are in the best position to provide this service because we live in the community, we have families that live in the community, we eat local, we buy local and we play local. We have a vested interest in the future of our community and an obligation to hold those who are leading it accountable.
We attend meetings, we take legal action to obtain documents, we seek to ask the hard questions you would ask if you were given the access and opportunity.
We are not the mainstream media with agendas, who only swoop into town when things are bad. We are your Main Street media and we are here all the time.
And we are much more than printed pages that are delivered to your home. We are a 24-hour news source, providing detailed coverage of the events that are important to you through words, pictures, video and more delivered to your phone, computer and tablet.
And, if you look a little closer, you will see that we are among the primary sources of the local news you are reading on Facebook. That news was made possible by a dedicated team of paid professionals who are held to a higher standard.
As I said earlier, I can’t pad your wallet with extra cash made from a killing on Wall Street.
Thank you for your support of the JG-TC and making us a part of your daily lives today and for many years to come.
The JG-TC's top stories of 2020
The JG-TC's No. 10 story of 2020: Developments continue at Lake Charleston, nearby area
CHARLESTON — Major plans to connect Lake Charleston to nearby natural areas were announced about the same time as a major road resurfacing program at the lake was completed.
The past year’s developments concerning the lake were highlighted with the city of Charleston’s efforts to secure funding for a bicycle and pedestrian bridge that would cross Illinois Route 130.
In October, the Charleston City Council voted to support the application for the $2 million grant from the Illinois Transportation Enhancement program.
That funding would go with a $1.8 million contribution from the Lumpkin Family Foundation. The bridge and trail would start at the lake, cross underneath the highway and connect to Bypass Road and the areas of Warbler Ridge Conservation Area and Fox Ridge State Park.
Word on whether the state agency will award the grant to the city should come sometime during the first few months of 2021, city Planner Steve Pamperin said.
Meanwhile, resurfacing roads and related work at the lake’s main entrance were completed last month.
That followed last year's completion of shoreline sidewalks near the lake entrance. The concrete barrier that was located between the entrance road and the shore was removed and replaced with the sidewalks.
The improvement plans for the lake also include upcoming installation of lighting and security equipment along with additional landscaping.
The city received a $267,000 grant from the Charleston Area Charitable Foundation to conduct the project.
Also, earlier this month the organization that owns Warbler Ridge announced it had acquired two new Charleston-area properties, one along Bypass Road directly across Route 130 from the lake.
The Grand Prairie Friends’ new property will be where the first section of pedestrian/bike trail will be located, helping connect the trail to Warbler Ridge.
The JG-TC's No. 9 story of 2020: Election brings some changes to Coles County area public officials
CHARLESTON — The biggest changes with the 2020 election for Coles County came in state and federal races, but the county did elect a state’s attorney and new county board members as well.
Featured races for the county in November included the one to replace longtime area Republican state lawmaker and Mattoon native Dale Righter in the Illinois Senate.
The contest went to Darren Bailey, a Clay County resident and currently a state representative, who fended off primary and general election challenges.
The Republican’s primary challenger was Jeff Fleming of Richland County and in the general election he faced Democrat Cynthia Given, also of Richland County.
Righter announced in May of last year that he wouldn’t seek re-election, marking an end to 23 years in the state legislature that also included time in the House of Representatives.
Also set to replace a retiring lawmaker is Republican Mary Miller of Oakland, who was the winner in the race for the area’s U.S. Congressional seat.
Miller, the wife of area state Rep. Chris Miller, won a race against Democrat Erika Weaver of Mattoon to replace U.S. Rep. John Shimkus.
Coles County also saw Republican Jesse Danley emerge as the winner as state’s attorney, an office he held on an interim basis before the election.
After being appointed to replace Brian Bower after Bower’s appointment to a judge’s position, Danley bested Democrat and three-time candidate Todd Reardon last month.
The county’s only other contested race saw Democrat Gail Mason outdistance Republican Marvin Mirick to replace Brian Marvin in a seat on the Coles County Board.
Former county Sheriff Darrell Cox returned to elected office, winning an uncontested race for a county board seat. Longtime Coroner Ed Schniers and Circuit Clerk Melissa Hurst were both unopposed for re-election.
The races took place during an election that featured large numbers of voters opting to vote by mail or vote early, partly to help avoid crowds during the coronavirus pandemic.
The JG-TC's No. 8 story of 2020: Charleston dispensary opens with state allowing cannabis sales
CHARLESTON — The first local business that took advantage of Illinois’ legalization of cannabis sales opened in Charleston earlier this month.
The Zen Leaf recreational cannabis dispensary took over the location that formerly housed a Family Video store.
Its opening followed the city of Charleston’s approval of a cannabis sales ordinance and issuing of a building permit earlier in the year.
There’s apparently been some interest in a similar business in Mattoon, where a sales ordinance got the OK in June, but no development plans are yet in place.
At the time of Zen Leaf’s opening, Mattoon city Administrator Kyle Gill said a couple of businesses have inquired about opening in Mattoon.
Zen Leaf and other establishments are able to operate under the state law that allows adults to buy a limited amount of cannabis.
The state law allows a variety of products with limits on the amount of THC, the high-inducing compound that cannabis contains.
Store staff at Zen Leaf indicated that a variety of cannabis flowers for smoking are the most popular product but offerings also include edibles, topical oils and more.
The Charleston City Council approved the company’s proposal in July, technically amending the city’s cannabis sales ordinance to allow one business to operate in the city.
The council approved the corresponding ordinance in June, outlining location and other operating requirements.
At the time, the number of each type of recreational cannabis businesses the city would allow was zero. But that was so the council could consider proposed businesses on a case-by-case basis and amend the ordinance as needed.
The JG-TC's No. 7 story of 2020: Coles County schools adjust to remote learning
Local public schools and institutions of higher learning all went with online instruction-only for at least part of 2020.
Going to what’s become known as “remote” learning as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus was a late decision for both the Charleston and Mattoon school districts.
After the state of Illinois ordered all schools closed to in-person attendance last spring, the districts developed plans to allow students to return to classes when the 2020-21 school year began in August.
But as the new school year approached, Coles County saw some of its highest COVID-19 case numbers. That led officials in both districts to make the move to change course and postpone students’ return to actual classrooms.
Charleston delayed the start of its school year by two weeks for preparation time.
Mattoon reopened classrooms in October and Charleston followed a month later. As with both districts’ original reopening plans, there was the option for students to return or remain with only online instruction.
Neither school district indicated that any changes in the plans were likely after the holiday breaks this month.
Eastern Illinois University also started the school year with in-person instruction in some classes. However, the university later announced that classes would be offered online-only after the Thanksgiving break, though students could return to campus.
Lake Land College also reopened in the fall with health screenings, a mix of course offerings and other precautions remaining in place. The college was continuing to maintain that plan as the school year’s first semester came to a close.
The JG-TC's No. 6 story of 2020: Charleston, Mattoon see protests, calls for racial justice
Local protests in response to violence against Blacks started shortly after incidents that put the issue in the national spotlight earlier this year.
Some heated words between protesters and others took place during at least one of the demonstrations but they were absent of any violence.
The first local event took place in Charleston in May, a march from the Eastern Illinois University campus to the courthouse square. It took place shortly after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The Charleston Police Department issued a statement after the march acknowledging the “peaceful protest.” It praised people “from all walks of life” for expressing concern about the death of Floyd and others.
“You showed great poise while at the same time spreading the message,” the statement said.
Days later, another march and protest took place in Mattoon, with a march that ended at City Hall.
"The march was peaceful. That was what we expected, what we prayed for and what we hoped for," organizer Meredith Goodwin said after the event.
A second Mattoon march took place a few days later, which began with speakers at Peterson Park and was followed by a march along Charleston Avenue.
Organizer Kylon Weaver said he was encouraged by the nonviolent protests and reactions to Floyd's death, not only in the United States but in other countries as well.
In August, local police supporters conducted a rally outside the Coles County Courthouse. It took place shortly after the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, but organizers said they started planning the event weeks earlier.
The rally led to a counter-demonstration that started on the opposite side of the building.
The Black Lives Matters supporters marched to the area of the rally as it was ending, chanting messages and exchanging words with some of those there to support law enforcement.
The JG-TC's No. 5 story of 2020: Coles County Fair, other events canceled due to COVID-19
CHARLESTON — The Coles County Fair, Bagelfest, Charleston-Mattoon fireworks and other major events were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Community members adapted to these circumstances by holding virtual versions of some long standing events and by organizing new, socially distanced activities.
The Coles County Fair had been billed as Illinois’ oldest continuous fair. Fair Board President Tom Jones said at the time of the cancellation that a few other fairs are older, but Coles County's had been held annually since 1854.
"There are a lot of things to take into consideration. It was a hard decision for us, but I think we did the right thing for the community," Jones said of the cancellation. He added that they had to consider the community's health and safety, plus the economic infeasibility of holding a fair when the grandstand could not be filled to capacity and carnivals were not being licensed by the state.
Although fairs and accompanying livestock shows were canceled throughout Illinois, Coles County 4-H and other chapters of this University of Illinois Extension-led organization were still able to hold virtual livestock and general project shows to honor their youths. In addition, the Coles County Extension Foundation presented a virtual Coles County Junior Livestock Premium Auction as a fundraiser for 4-H'ers.
"There are still bills even though there wasn't a real (Coles County) fair and a real auction this year," said 4-H parent Heather Metzger at the time. Her young son Colby shows beef cattle raised on their family farm in rural Charleston.
The cancellation of the annual Mattoon Bagelfest and its signature free bagel breakfast, which started in 1986 as a celebration of the Lender's Bagels plant opening, led to some modified activities being held there, as well.
Bimbo Bakeries USA, which is the new owner of the Lender’s Bagels factory in Mattoon, provided its products for a free drive-through Bagelfest Breakfast at Peterson Park. A virtual take on the annual Run for the Bagel food race was offered, too.
Other cancellations included Charleston’s Red, White & Blue Days celebration of the Fourth of July, the Charleston-Mattoon July 4 fireworks at the Coles County Memorial Airport, and the annual airshow at the airport. Even though there was no community fireworks show on Independence Day in Mattoon, individual residents filled the sky with their own private fireworks displays that night in and around town.
Celebrate Downtown Mattoon's Halloween trunk-or-treat was canceled and its Christmas event was scaled back, while Charleston's Halloween and Christmas events on the courthouse square became drive-through events.
Charleston High School, Mattoon High School, Eastern Illinois University and Lake Land College canceled their commencement ceremonies and homecoming activities, but still honored their graduates via online events.
In addition, Mattoon High School held a parade that spotlighted each of the graduates in the class of 2020. Parades became a common sight in Charleston and Mattoon as community members organized small, drive-by processions for loved ones celebrating birthdays.
The JG-TC's No. 4 story of 2020: Sports locally and nationally hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic
MATTOON — In times of strife, sports have given the country a place to heal and show resolve.
But COVID-19 was a different kind of enemy — the only way to defeat is was not to congregate. That made it the most difficult year in sports since World War II.
When the NBA abruptly postponed its season after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus on March 11, it signaled that life would be changing drastically.
What followed was unprecedented. The Major League Baseball and NHL seasons were postponed, as were the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Two of the biggest events for local basketball fans — the events that make up March Madness, the IHSA State Basketball Tournament and the NCAA Tournament — were canceled.
Soon after, the entire spring seasons for high school and college sports were wiped out. There wasn't a single sporting event in the U.S. that has been the same since the coronavirus hit — they've all either been canceled, held with no fans, or held with significant safety restrictions.
Over the summer, there were successes — the NBA and NHL completed their seasons in bubbles, and MLB, despite some flare-ups, managed to have an abbreviated season and a full postseason.
While college football returned in the fall — to mixed results, with multiple games being canceled and key players missing games because of positive COVID-19 tests — high school and small college football weren't played in Illinois in 2021. They were rescheduled for spring 2021.
Some no-contact high school sports were played in the fall, and there was hope high school basketball could play, too. But while NCAA Division I basketball programs have taken the court — like football, several games have already been canceled — high school and small college basketball in Illinois have been sidelined since the state's COVID numbers skyrocketed in the late fall.
Photos: The Pantagraph's top sports photos of 2020
The JG-TC's No. 3 story of 2020: Coles County businesses face challenges from COVID-19 restrictions, minimum wage increase
Public health restrictions prompted by COVID-19 posed challenges for Coles County businesses in 2020, as did an increase to the Illinois minimum wage.
A statewide prohibition on indoor service at bars and restaurants started in mid-March due to the pandemic. They were allowed to reopen for outdoor service on May 29 when the state entered Phase 3 of its reopening plan, and later were allowed to open for limited indoor service starting June 26 when the state entered Phase 4. The indoors service prohibition resumed in early November as COVID-19 cases surged and has been in place ever since.
"As a business owner, I worry about my staff," said Hubbartt's Downtown Diner co-owner Lisa Raciti-Hubbartt in mid-March at her Mattoon restaurant. Of the dine-in closure, she said, "We are just going to have to take it day by day."
Many restaurants that had not offered outdoor dining before introduced this service over the summer. Some set up canopies through early fall to provide comfort for their diners and to expand their seating space. Local governments took steps to help with outdoor dining, such as Charleston closing Seventh Street from Madison to Monroe avenues to create seating space. Restaurants also have stepped up their curbside pickup and delivery services.
Indoor entertainment venues in Charleston and Mattoon also have had to shut down at times. For example, the AMC Classic Mattoon 10 was closed from mid-March until early September and then closed again in early November.
Businesses also took a hit from Eastern Illinois University's campus closing in mid-March in response to the pandemic. Eastern's fall semester began with a mixture of in-person and online classes, but the university switched to online only instruction after Thanksgiving as a precaution.
There have been fewer Eastern students living in Charleston and frequenting local businesses during much of 2020. In addition, the cancellation of in-person commencement ceremonies reduced the number of student families staying in local hotels.
In addition, the closure that was announced in January for the LSC Communications manufacturing facility in Mattoon eliminated the jobs for nearly 800 workers from Mattoon and the surrounding area.
Regarding the minimum wage, the state began incrementally increasing it in 2019 with the goal of reaching $15 per hour in 2025 to help low income workers. That process has continued during the pandemic, adding to payroll costs for businesses.
Officials with the Mattoon Area Family YMCA and with local government parks and recreation organizations also have voiced concerns about the added costs for employing extra summer help.
"As the minimum wage grows, we are going to have to continue raising the admission price," said Lytle Park Superintendent Justin Grady this summer, adding that Lytle Pool in Mattoon is expensive to operate because of its large size.
This year has included the closure of Pizza Hut in Charleston; GNC and Long John Silver's in Mattoon; and Family Video in Charleston and Mattoon, plus the announcement that the JCPenney store at the Cross County Mall will close in March.
The county also has seen business openings such as Glik's at the mall, Weber Optiks in the new Shores Jewelry Building, VitalSkin Dermatology and the HSHS Multispeciality Care clinic, all in Mattoon, plus the Zen Leaf cannabis dispensary in Charleston.
The JG-TC's No. 2 story of 2020: LSC Communications plant closure in Mattoon costs nearly 800 jobs in 2020
MATTOON — Nearly 800 jobs were lost as the LSC Communications, previously known as R.R. Donnelley, manufacturing facility closed after more than 50 years in operation in Mattoon.
The Chicago based LSC company announced in mid-January that it planned to close the Mattoon facility and two other locations as part of efforts to streamline its commercial printing operations for magazines and catalogs. The company subsequently shared little information with the community about the timetable of the closure in Mattoon and did not respond to inquiries from the Journal Gazette & Times-Courier newspaper.
LSC Communications was the largest industrial employer in Coles County, according to information on the Coles Together economic development organization's website. Overall, LSC trailed only Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Eastern Illinois University and Lake Land College with the most employees, according to Coles Together. The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity reported that the total number of workers affected by the closure was 796.
Mattoon's LSC facility, located along north U.S. Route 45, celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2018 and had been issuing employee hiring announcements as recently as mid-January and had been partnering with Lake Land College on a fast track training program for prospective new employees.
As news of the scheduled LSC Communications plant closure spread, local officials announced that they were already working to provide assistance to the employees through retraining programs. The joint announcement was made by officials with the cities of Mattoon and Charleston, the Mattoon and Charleston Chamber of Commerce offices, Lake Land, and Coles Together.
"The college offers a variety of educational and training opportunities and will work closely with impacted individuals to create a transition plan for their future career path," said Lake Land President Josh Bullock at the time.
Job fair plans for former LSC employees were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Representatives with the Mattoon Community Food Center and the One Stop Community Christmas charitable program reported seeing an increase in requests for service this fall from former LSC employees.
Local officials have been helping market the former LSC Communication facility since its closure. Mattoon City Administrator Kyle Gill said this site has received interest recently from prospective buyers. The property is located along railroad tracks and near an access road for an Interstate 57 interchange.
The Business Wire and other news outlets reported in September that the LSC Communications company has been acquired by private investment and equity firm Atlas Holdings of Greenwich, Connecticut.
The JG-TC's No. 1 story of 2020: Healthcare providers adapt to COVID-19 in 2020
MATTOON — Medical staff at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center have been adapting to the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic for nearly nine months now.
Those efforts began in mid-March with Sarah Bush Lincoln screening patients and other visitors as they entered its facilities, setting aside specific space for COVID-19 treatment, and temporarily opting away from some elective procedures.
Jim Hildebrandt, vice president for medical affairs at the health center, said at the time that the overall goal was to "flatten the curve" by limiting exposure to the virus and limiting positive cases to avoid overburdening the health care system's capabilities.
"That's exactly what we're hoping to accomplish," Hildebrandt said. "That's how you flatten the curve. It's what we want to do before the virus takes a significant toe hold."
Later in March, Sarah Bush Lincoln temporarily converted its Mattoon Walk-In Clinic along Dettro Drive into a Respiratory Clinic for addressing issues for patients with respiratory symptoms only during the coronavirus pandemic.
In mid-May, Sarah Bush Lincoln began offering drive-through COVID-19 testing. Community members received nasal swab tests while driving through a small garage building in a temporary location in a parking lot on the health center grounds. Drive-through tests were subsequently provided at some clinic locations, as well. The testing site was moved in late October to the Mattoon Walk-In Clinic.
Sarah Bush Lincoln announced in early November that it planned to postpone some elective surgeries because of the number of COVID-19 patients it has hospitalized. Kim Uphoff, vice president for operations, said at the time that there were 38 patients hospitalized with the disease caused by the coronavirus at one point then. She noted that was the highest number of hospitalizations from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
"It's been steadily climbing the last couple of weeks," Uphoff said. She added that Sarah Bush Lincoln has 93 beds for general medical and surgical use and those had been at or near 100% capacity for about a week. The hospital's total number of beds is 145 but that includes those reserved for specialty services: intensive care, behavioral services and women's and children's services.
Last month, front-line health care workers at Sarah Bush Lincoln began receiving doses of the new COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech that are being distributed nationwide. Under the state's vaccine distribution plan, counties that have high COVID fatality rates are a priority. Coles County is one of those.
"It's the light at the end of the tunnel," said hospital pharmacy Director Matt Clifton at the time about the prospect of, at some point, ending the coronavirus pandemic. "We've been dealing with it for so long it seems surreal. It's still going to be a long journey."
Scott Perry is the local news editor for the JG-TC.