PERRY: JG-TC's mission is to connect the dots, tell the stories about our community

My title has changed a few times since then — I’m the local news editor for both the JG-TC and the Herald & Review — but the job for me and my team of reporters and photographers remains the same. Our mission at the JG-TC is, and always will be, to connect the dots and tell the stories of our people and our communities.

It’s a service that is unique to local media outlets like us.

We are in the best position to provide this service because we live in the community, we have families that live in the community, we eat local, we buy local and we play local. We have a vested interest in the future of our community and an obligation to hold those who are leading it accountable.

We attend meetings, we take legal action to obtain documents, we seek to ask the hard questions you would ask if you were given the access and opportunity.

We are not the mainstream media with agendas, who only swoop into town when things are bad. We are your Main Street media and we are here all the time.

And we are much more than printed pages that are delivered to your home. We are a 24-hour news source, providing detailed coverage of the events that are important to you through words, pictures, video and more delivered to your phone, computer and tablet.