“Politics as usual.” That’s how defense lawyers in the corruption trial of the so-called ComEd Four tried to explain away their clients’ conduct. Nothing to see here, in other words, it’s just the way things get done in Springfield.

Thankfully, a jury of seven women and five men said no, the actions of the four defendants — former ComEd contract lobbyist Michael McClain, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, ex-ComEd executive John Hooker and Jay Doherty, another ComEd lobbyist — weren’t “politics as usual.”

Their conduct, jurors concluded, was criminal, corrupt and inextricably tethered to the powerful demands of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

In her post-verdict comments to reporters, juror Amanda Schnitker Sayers made that clear, calling Madigan’s role in the case “key, and our perception was that he really did cause this all to happen. If it wouldn’t have been for him, then these people would not be in the position…to commit the crimes in the first place.”

Sayers’ frank, eloquent remarks should be music to the ears of Illinoisans numbed by decades of political corruption at every echelon of government in this state. They should also send a shudder through Madigan, who faces his own criminal trial in April on racketeering charges in part linked to the bribery allegations in the ComEd Four case.

Madigan has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and will get his day in court. Nevertheless, Sayers’ comments affirm what we have been saying for years — that Madigan’s corrosive, self-serving leadership inflicted enduring damage to the trust and confidence that Illinoisans have in state government.

The ComEd Four trial gave Illinoisans a lens into Madigan’s brand of governance.

The case against the four included allegations that they conspired to channel $1.3 million in payments to ghost “subcontractors” who in reality were Madigan’s allies. During the trial, prosecutors cited a comment McClain had made on tape about the subcontractors: “We had to hire these guys because Mike Madigan came to us. That’s how simple it is.”

Politics as usual? More like the Chicago Way. As usual.

In exchange for heeding his demands, Madigan rewarded ComEd by using his clout to steward legislation that translated into billion-dollar profits for the utility. In 2020, ComEd signed a deferred prosecution agreement in which the utility acknowledged its actions and agreed to pay a $200 million fine.

After Tuesday’s verdict, ComEd issued a statement that it has now put in place lobbying, contracting and compliance reforms “to ensure that the conduct at issue in the trial does not happen again.”

ComEd, Illinois will hold you to that pledge.

We’ll also be watching closely how Springfield reforms, following the ComEd Four verdicts.

For years, candidates have campaigned on promises to enact stronger ethics reform, only to craft halfhearted measures once in office. Tuesday’s convictions should send a chill through the General Assembly, and serve as a warning to both lawmakers and lobbyists alike that ethics reform shouldn’t be seen solely as a campaign pamphlet bullet item, but as a mandate from voters demanding earnest, meaningful change.

We can understand if Illinoisans express skepticism about Springfield’s desire to reform. After all, the state’s history of corrupt pols is long and storied. The Wall of Shame includes Republican Gov. George Ryan, imprisoned on federal corruption charges, and of course Democratic Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who was serving a 14-year prison term when then-President Donald Trump commuted his sentence. Then there’s former Illinois Secretary of State Paul Powell, who stashed in a shoe box wads of cash amassed from bribes he received in exchange for doling out sweetheart contracts to cronies. Powell’s credo: “There’s only one thing worse than a defeated politician, and that’s a broke politician.”

The profound frustration that Illinoisans harbor with Springfield’s legacy of corruption came through in Sayers’ post-verdict remarks.

These verdicts represented more than convictions of lobbyists and executives. Sayers made it abundantly clear that they also were a message to politicians across the state, from Chicago to Carbondale, that citizens understand the toll political corruption takes on their state, and they won’t tolerate it.

“There are big reasons why this state and this city are deeply in debt,” Sayers told reporters. “And this should be a landmark where we start to do better for ourselves, for our children, and have pride in our city and our state and not make any shady dealings to get stuff done. Because we don’t need to. We’re amazing people. We can all do amazing things. We don’t need to do things (in) a corrupt way to get things done in the proper fashion.”

We find that statement to carry more heft than anything coming from a prosecutor, judge, politician, academic or editorial board member. Why? Because Sayers, a veterinarian from Chicago, gives voice to the millions of Illinois taxpayers and voters fed up with lawmakers, officeholders and their allies guided solely by self-interest and a ceaseless thirst for wealth and power.

Chicago Tribune