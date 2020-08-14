You are the owner of this article.
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier launching Sunday e-edition, making other changes
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier launching Sunday e-edition, making other changes

About the only constant in the news business is that things are always changing. Back when we were making strictly a newspaper, we had to start over after every deadline.

Now, in a digital world, we're always on deadline, as the Journal Gazette & Times-Courier continues to adapt to reader habits. 

The evolution continues this week as we launch an expanded weekend edition starting Saturday and add an e-edition available to readers on Sundays. As we announced earlier this summer, we're also converting our Monday edition to e-edition-only starting this week. 

What's in store for the JG-TC

You may have noticed that we added a countdown on the front page of the newspaper this week. We're ramping up for our new publication schedule.

Our e-editions can be read on tablet, computer or smartphone and include everything that's normally found in the print edition. E-editions and all of our digital content are already included in JG-TC memberships. You can learn more at bit.ly/jgtceedition

You also can stay up to date around the clock on our website, jg-tc.com, or mobile app. 

​Much has changed since the days of one deadline. But our core mission of community journalism remains.

Thanks for reading.

Chris Coates is the Central Illinois editor.

