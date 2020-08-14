Journal Gazette & Times-Courier launching Sunday e-edition, making other changes

About the only constant in the news business is that things are always changing. Back when we were making strictly a newspaper, we had to start over after every deadline.
Now, in a digital world, we're always on deadline, as the Journal Gazette & Times-Courier continues to adapt to reader habits.
The evolution continues this week as we launch an expanded weekend edition starting Saturday and add an e-edition available to readers on Sundays. As we announced earlier this summer, we're also converting our Monday edition to e-edition-only starting this week.
You may have noticed that we added a countdown on the front page of the newspaper this week. We're ramping up for our new publication schedule.
Our e-editions can be read on tablet, computer or smartphone and include everything that's normally found in the print edition. E-editions and all of our digital content are already included in JG-TC memberships. You can learn more at bit.ly/jgtceedition.
You also can stay up to date around the clock on our website, jg-tc.com, or mobile app.
Much has changed since the days of one deadline. But our core mission of community journalism remains.
Thanks for reading.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Recognize these Charleston locations?
Lincoln Heritage Trail Foundation festival
Sesquicetennial Balloon fest
Sesquicentennial
Railroad
Moore Home State Memorial site
Lincoln Heritage Trail Foundation festival
Lafferty Nature Study Center wooden bridge
Lafferty Nature Study Center
Kickapoo Creek
Fall Festival
Chris Coates is the Central Illinois editor. Follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisCoates.