LETTER: Brock, Johnson had Mattoon connections

2020 took many sports legends. Two in particular, Lou Brock and Rafer Johnson had Mattoon connections in years past. Both legends served as celebrities in Special Olympics family festival (SOFF) sponsored by Consolidated Communications (formerly Illinois Consolidated Telephone Co.)

In the mid 80's, I served the first three years as general chairperson of SOFF with the assistance of many dedicated CC teammates. Our assignment was to bring fun and games to area Special Olympians where all participants were winners. In addition to make this event which will involve CC employees along with community citizens and businesses in an annual project. Throughout the years SOFF has become a very successful event.

Lou Brock served as the celebrity for the first SOFF. Brock, a former Cardinal baseball player and Hall-of-Famer, was one of the greatest leadoff hitters and base stealers. He was a big hit and signed countless autographs plus answering many questions regarding major league baseball. Brock later returned to assist in celebrating SOFF's fifteen years' anniversary. In addition, Brock again returned to the area to promote a SBLHC golf outing, which I served as chairman. That event netted over $50,000 for the area hospital.