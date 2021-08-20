LETTER: A few words of wisdom to live by

Here are ten words of wisdom from various sources that you may find helpful in understanding what is going on in the world and life in general. Copy them and hang them on the fridge.

1. No matter how you wrap the package, it’s the contents that count.

2. Believe not what a person says, believe what they do.

3. People say they love truth, but in reality, they want to believe what they think is truth and will not accept any evidence that contradicts their beliefs. For example, there are over 4,300 religions in the world.

4. People can maintain an unshakable faith in any proposition, no matter how absurd, when a group of like-minded believers supports them. For example, Socialism.

5. The severe seeker of truth must learn to question everything and be willing to give up cherished notions, even if it means suffering discomfort.

6. Knowledge and wisdom are the building blocks of an accurate perception of reality. Search for them.

7. It would be best if you concentrated on doing the right thing rather than doing wrong things right.

8. Everyone wants to change other people, but few people think of changing themselves.

9. Governments are an association of people who lie and do violence to the rest of us. Examples: The Nazis, Communists, Socialists. and many in the U.S. House, Senate, and work in the White House today.

10. Focus your efforts on the crux of every situation. Avoid expending energy on peripheral issues that cannot yield a payoff no matter their outcome.

Don Searles, Mattoon

