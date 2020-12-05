LETTER: A plan for term limits on Congress

I have heard talk about term limits for congress all my adult life. Thomas Jefferson said one regret he had was not putting term limits in the Constitution. Some of these senators and congress members have been in so long that their grasp of reality is questionable. Are they really looking out for the people or only for special interests and themselves?
I think I have a way to finally get term limits into law. At this point, it is hard to get Congress to vote themselves out of a job. It's just human nature. So, you come to an agreement on what the limits should be, maybe two terms in the Senate (12 years) or 20 years total if they were in the House first, and six terms in the House (12 years). Those who have been in Congress for that long could be grandfathered in to either finish their current term or run one more time. As long as they don't have to leave immediately, they might go for it.
Franklin Roosevelt ran for president and won four times. He died a year into his fourth term. At that point, Congress came up with term limits for the president. You can only have two terms as president but you can serve 10 years if you move up from vice president to take over for a president who becomes ill or dies, as Lyndon Johnson did. Johnson only ran once, but could have run twice and served for nine years. I had always thought Truman couldn't run a second time because he served three years of Roosevelt's term. If he ran a second time, he would have been president for eleven years. I did some research and found that he was grandfathered in and could have run again. He chose not to. Not being alive at that time, I can only imagine that being grandfathered in helped term limits get passed for president.
If the president can have term limits, so should Congress.
Sid Guill, Mattoon
