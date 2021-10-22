LETTER: A push to destroy the middle class

When I wake up everyday, I don't know whether to look at what America has become as a joke or a nightmare. I won't get into detail about what I think but I do urge people to read two books: "The Truth About COVID" by Dr. Joseph Mercola with a forward from Robert Kennedy Jr. and Robert Kennedy Jr's upcoming book: "The Real Anthony Fauci."

I think there is a great and terrible story still not being told to the American people. What I see though is what I feared all along. It seemed rather obvious to me for many reasons that there was a push to destroy the middle class. Forcing the working man and woman to get this vaccine might just be the final nail in the coffin.

All over the internet I'm reading messages from people begging for help. They say that if they don't get the vaccine by November 1, they will lose their job. Last night it was truckers saying they wouldn't get routes if they didn't comply, please help me. The night before it was nurses and the night before that police officers. How many walking away will it take?

Many stores don't enforce customers wearing masks but they do their employees. Why? Money. Many stores know if they stop people at the store the customer will never return. Most are the largest chains.

Many people are saying enough is enough and I don't blame them in the least. When the truck drivers walk we are in serious trouble. How full are your cabinets? And would you believe it? Right in time for the holidays.

-- Julian Russell, Mattoon

