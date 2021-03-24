LETTER: A vote for Larson is the right vote for Mattoon

I have known Dr. Heidi Larson for several years, and it is an honor to endorse her candidacy for the Mattoon school board.
Heidi will be a good steward of our taxpayer dollars while putting the educational needs and safety of our children first. Her background in education lends an awareness to the unique challenges facing our schools today, and she will strive to work with board members, parents, and the community in bringing about solutions. Heidi’s previous experience serving on boards has proven her ability to effectively work with people from all walks of life and to find compromise where needed. Through her popular BIONIC program at Mattoon High School, she demonstrates her ability to positively interact with students and provide them with a role model for leadership skills.
Additionally, I feel it is important to highlight these points:
As a school board member, Heidi will be a voice for families and their children.
Heidi believes that students should be provided with full-time, in-person learning five days a week.
Heidi has pledged to keep parents informed of educational changes.
Heidi’s altruism, her high moral standards, and her common-sense approach to issues further enhance her qualities as a potential board member.