LETTER: A vote for Larson is the right vote for Mattoon

Heidi will be a good steward of our taxpayer dollars while putting the educational needs and safety of our children first. Her background in education lends an awareness to the unique challenges facing our schools today, and she will strive to work with board members, parents, and the community in bringing about solutions. Heidi’s previous experience serving on boards has proven her ability to effectively work with people from all walks of life and to find compromise where needed. Through her popular BIONIC program at Mattoon High School, she demonstrates her ability to positively interact with students and provide them with a role model for leadership skills.