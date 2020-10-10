LETTER: A vote for tax amendment won't solve problem

Every person and state have them — points in time when a decision is made that charts the path for the future.

The so-called Fair/Progressive/Graduated Tax Amendment on the November 3 ballot is indeed a ‘defining moment’. Unfortunately, the source are many of the same people that, for 2-plus decades, have made and broken promises to taxpayers, public employees, teachers, retirees and children alike.

During the worst pandemic in 100 years, the amendment will undermine an already difficult unemployment/business climate, encouraging even more Illinoisans to relocate elsewhere.

Illinois Policy reported in 2015 that nearly 2,000 people a week relocated from Illinois to another state last year. That’s 1 person leaving every 5 minutes.

The proposed amendment gives only legislators the ability to raise taxes year to year and no opportunities for Illinoisans to directly cast ballots against any future tax increases. Eventually raising our taxes even more is exactly what’s happened in other states who have supported similar ‘Fair’ tax proposals.