LETTER: A vote for tax amendment won't solve problem

Every person and state have them — points in time when a decision is made that charts the path for the future.
The so-called Fair/Progressive/Graduated Tax Amendment on the November 3 ballot is indeed a ‘defining moment’. Unfortunately, the source are many of the same people that, for 2-plus decades, have made and broken promises to taxpayers, public employees, teachers, retirees and children alike.
During the worst pandemic in 100 years, the amendment will undermine an already difficult unemployment/business climate, encouraging even more Illinoisans to relocate elsewhere.
Illinois Policy reported in 2015 that nearly 2,000 people a week relocated from Illinois to another state last year. That’s 1 person leaving every 5 minutes.
The proposed amendment gives only legislators the ability to raise taxes year to year and no opportunities for Illinoisans to directly cast ballots against any future tax increases. Eventually raising our taxes even more is exactly what’s happened in other states who have supported similar ‘Fair’ tax proposals.
Unfortunately, Illinois doesn’t just have this problem. We have a math problem. Many experts believe, if passed, the amendment won’t even cover this year’s multi-billion dollar budget deficit, let alone billions in unpaid bills, plus a $130 billion-plus pension shortage.
We can do better. With nothing in place except increasing taxes, where’s the "go forward" plan? More taxes/spending? We’re already one of the highest taxed states in America.
There is hope. If Illinois were a country, we’d still be the 16th largest economy in the world. There’s a lot more of you than there is of them and early voting has just started.
Please join me and other like-minded taxpayers with a resounding "No" to another tax and spend scheme. Vote "No" on the amendment. It’s important -to all of us.
Connie R. Baker, Charleston
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!