LETTER: Action needed to secure hydroxychloraquin

A shortage. Why this shortage? A shortage of hydroxychloraquin is reported.

This shortage results from a high demand for the drug and has led to a kind of "rationing."

This drug in short supply has long ago been found to be safe and effective by doctors who actually treat patients. That being the case, we need to ask Gov. Pritzker why he is not taking action to increase the supply of this drug in order to meet the demand.

President Trump's vaccine is now on its way; but wait now. For most people it will not be available for months into the year.

In the meantime death will continue along with the clash against normal social living. It is past time to make war directly against the virus and make a faster return to a normal social life and normal social structures.

Leonidas H. Miller, Mattoon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0