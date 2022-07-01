LETTER: Actions of Mattoon Fire Department appreciated

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Mattoon Fire Department and all emergency personnel.

At about 1:30 in the morning, Wednesday, June 15, my upstairs neighbors at 1312 Lafayette Ave., Mattoon, Illinois, came banging on my door. She informed me there was a fire in their bedroom which is directly above my living room. She asked me to call 911 as they lost their phones in a fire.

I made the call, grabbed my keys, wallet and phone and got out, leaving my cats who were all scared and hiding and would not come out. (They are fine now).

The fire department actually arrived while I was speaking with the dispatcher.

Once outside, I called my best friend who came over and stayed with me until all was over and done with.

We watched as the firefighters got the flames out. Then watched as they cleaned up after themselves: putting hoses and equipment back on the truck and the like. I was amazed that these men had worked so hard to keep the entire building from burning down and now they were working even harder to get everything put away.

Fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss took my friend upstairs to check on the cats. Fortunately, I got a good report: they were fine. I was also told there was no fire damage but there was some water damaged and the apartment is no longer habitable.

My cats and I may have no place to live, but we are alive, thanks to the Mattoon Fire Department and emergency personnel.

Hats off to those wonderful, hard-working people. They were truly lifesavers and heroes that morning. And I thank and appreciate each one of them.

Penny White, Mattoon

