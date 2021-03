I totally stand behind Alex Walker. He would be a great asset to the Mattoon community.

We have dealt with a lot of corruption in our legal systems. Alex Walker would be the person to stop this corruption.

Mattoon is being run on who you know. Little people do not matter to the current administration, so if you want to clean up Mattoon vote for Alex Walker.

He has a past but everybody deserves a second chance. I have known this man to be nothing but trustworthy.

Cheryel Payne, Mattoon

