LETTER: American citizens must get informed to stop the left

"A Coup in Progress." The radical left Democrats are in the process of taking over America and its citizens through silent oppression.

They are trying to point to January 6th as an attempt by the right-wing to hijack our republic while they are closing down our economy and making many lower financially insecure citizens require government support.

They have arrested some protestors and jailed them in solitary confinement with no due process. All the while allowing summer rioters to go free of prosecution.

Now we have an administration breaking all our immigration laws by telling border agents to release illegals into our country during a pandemic with no testing or vaccines. We have agents coming down with COVID and some dying while this government sends these migrants out into the night all over the country then turned loose. This is an "open border policy" that our senators deny and we have a media that is non-existent on reporting any news to Americans on this direct disregard to our laws. Along this disregard, this admin has defied the Supreme Court on ruling unconstitutional the eviction of renters due to COVID. The left is moving to keep these crises going through the mid-term elections.

One theory is that mandates will come into play, businesses will be closed, and martial law may happen when the 25th Amendment will be used against Biden. American citizens must get informed to stop the left. We can not see another election like 2020. It must be honest and people of character and qualified must win office, not radicals

Clarence Kersey, Mattoon

