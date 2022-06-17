LETTER: Anti-gun rally speakers miss the mark

Thank you for having a reporter present. It quickly became apparent that the focus of the event was to denounce any/all members of the Republican political party. Numerous derogatory remarks and calling of names were made. One attendee agreed that the meeting was more political than focused on gun safety.

Ms Mason stated: "I think we saw ... some serious rudeness from the other side. We don't operate that way. We are kind, considerate people....and I think the people that want nothing to happen are mistaken."

It is quite apparent that she considers making derogatory remarks and name calling as being an acceptable act by "kind, considerate people." I know of no one who would "want nothing to happen when it comes to preventing gun deaths.

Joshua Qualls, wore a patch signifying a ban of AR15s, despite ownership being a right the Second Amendment guarantees.

One rally speaker incorrectly cited the 2nd Amendment by adding the word "State" before "Militia", which seemed to suggest that one would have to be a member of a state organized Militia, (National Guard?), in order to even be entitled to keep and bear arms..

Nikki Davidson was quoted as having stated "...it blows my mind that you would counter-protest a movement to end school shootings." The only movement that was identified was to "Ban Ar15's, Ban Assault Guns, Ban Weapons of Mass Destruction." Law abiding gun owners don't practice "excessive use of guns," while criminals, or people with evil in their hearts or minds, do.

Nothing was proposed about "hardening schools" to protect the lives of the children such as having a trained, responsible armed resource officer present in each school; allowing any/all educators to become qualified to have a firearm; and preventing entry access to everyone who visits a school without having to pass through a locked entrance. Some schools do have locked entrances and security officers. Very few, if any, have armed teachers.

They suggested passing new laws, universal background checks and closing the "gun show loophole," (which doesn't exist). Background checks are already required to commercially purchase every gun in the United States. When Silver Damsen was asked if she was familiar with the existing National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), she said she was not. It is operated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and was developed with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and state and local law enforcement agencies.

It is presently illegal to purchase weapons or use weapons with felonious intent. It is presently illegal to shoot or murder people. It is presently illegal to bring guns into school zones.

Bottom line: Criminals do not follow those laws so proposed new laws would have no impact.

William Harrison, Charleston

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0