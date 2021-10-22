LETTER: Applause for rescue effort

When reading the article “Mattoon police thank woman for helping injured child,” I felt a sense of relief for this community.

I have had the pleasure of working with Nurse Kim Peters in the past and her keen eye of observation and quick response helped to change the life trajectory of that child.

Being in an occupation that serves abused children and their families and seeing how trauma affects individuals daily, this truly was an act of not only concern but kindness and compassion. It truly does take a village to help raise and protect our youth and it is always nice to see stories about people that care about the well-being of our children.

I also applaud the expedient response of law enforcement with this situation. In a world that is filled with so much turmoil, division, and chaos, it is refreshing to see that there are people that genuinely care for one another. Thank you for sharing this amazing story with our community.

-- Krista Taylor, Mattoon

