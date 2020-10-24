LETTER: Artistry of sidewalk restoration a sight to behold

“Men at Work” underplays the sidewalk artistry crafting its way down the 800 block of Sixth Street.

Excavating century-old bricks by hand or by backhoe proves hard work, as does removing a century-old, 80-feet-tall tree near power lines. Framing foundations, pouring concrete, resetting bricks also tax these men at work. Most impressively, in light of the demands, these men work steadily, concertedly, efficiently.

No longer will the grasses creep out at night to lie layered atop undulated bricks, scorched and sprawling weeds hiding history and dissuading passersby. The beauty of the brick has been uncovered. Stumps have been excavated. Stairways align. Lawns and boulevard are being seeded. How quickly! How efficiently! And there’s artistry at hand in all this motion.

In another week, this particular block on Sixth Street will wear a clean face—a smoother, wider, even surface, perfect for strolling to the square or riding a tricycle. For another hundred years the restored brick sidewalk will garner appraisal. However, Charleston residents should see the ongoing work before the sidewalk artistry ends.

These “Men at Work” get our nod and respect: Chad Isley, Matt Daughtery, Josh Lawson, Brad Etnire and Mike Donely. Artfully done!

Donna and Steve Witmer, Charleston

