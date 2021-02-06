LETTER: Attacks against Mary Miller off base

The attacks against Representative Mary Miller are way off base.

Gov. Pritzker, Sen's Duckworth and Durbin — off base. The many signers of today's very expensive ad should not have given their names to such an unfounded attack.

Who does not know of Hitler's evil ways? He, along with Joe Stalin and others, defined evil. They murdered the innocent. Rep. Miller is in the struggle to protect the innocent, the unborn child. Those who attack her support a party which wants the OK to kill the unborn, the innocent. Even late-term babies.

In speaking of Hitler, Miller noted that he was clever. Evil people frequently are clever and have been throughout time. Mary Miller was not espousing his values or ambitions or evil designs.

Along with other members of Congress, Miller challenged the certification of the electoral college, part of our system of constitutional checks and balances, part of the regular order of Congress every four years.

Miller's, Cruz's, and Hawley's challenges to certification were not a first. Just four years ago Democrat members of Congress did the same, and we knew how that ended four years ago. All in regular order.