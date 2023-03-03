I live in East Central Illinois, where recycling is not an option. Most of my plastic waste goes directly into the garbage, due to the very limited recycling infrastructure in rural Illinois.

As a youth Eco-Ambassador with Faith in Place—representing youth from across Illinois who advocate for environmental justice—I feel called to draw attention to this issue.

The EPA estimates that Americans throw away almost 70 million plastic foam cups every day, with most of that plastic ending up in our landfills and waterways.

This waste lasts for hundreds of years and will continue clogging our landfills, littering our streets, polluting our parks and escaping into our rivers and oceans forever if we don’t act now.

Where else does this waste end up? Inside of our bodies.

Styrene is dangerous to the workers who produce it, the people who eat and drink from it, and the people who dispose of it. Scientists already know that chemicals added to plastics like phthalates can cause diabetes, cancer and reproductive problems.

This is not only an environmental problem—it’s a public health crisis.

We can’t recycle our way out of this problem. Banning polystyrene foam will stop this waste from ending up in our landfills, water and bodies in the first place.

Becoming the first Midwestern state to ban polystyrene foam is a crucial step towards protecting the health of our community and our future children.

Please ask your legislators to support the statewide foam ban legislation (Senate Bill 100/House Bill 2376).

-- Madeline Krost, Mattoon