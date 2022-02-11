editor's pick LETTER: Biden keeping his word, in a bad way Feb 11, 2022 12 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Joe Biden is keeping his word.Joe Biden pledged that he would unite the country. This is one pledge that he is keeping.He is uniting the country against his policies. Don Searles, Mattoon 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Joe Biden Word Don Searles Linguistics Pledge Policy Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular LETTER: Open you eyes to what Congress is trying to do This is a letter to the editor that appears on the JG-TC Opinion page. LETTER: Open you eyes to what Congress is trying to do This is a letter to the editor that appears on the JG-TC Opinion page. LETTER: One party's actions putting future of democracy at risk This is a letter to the editor that appears on the JG-TC Opinion page.