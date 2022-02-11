 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick

LETTER: Biden keeping his word, in a bad way

  • 0

Joe Biden is keeping his word.

Joe Biden pledged that he would unite the country. This is one pledge that he is keeping.

He is uniting the country against his policies. 

Don Searles, Mattoon

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News