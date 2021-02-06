LETTER: Biden's executive order costing jobs, security

To all the people that voted for Biden and his radical party, I hope you feel the pain these executive orders are going to create.

To the Congress backing these radical ideas, you have lost your arrogant, elitist minds. Maybe a better way of putting it, how much are you getting paid to blow up the American economy and standard of living? Right out of the gate.

"Climate change," another falsehood such as we heard on Russian collusion for 4 years! The party of unions and middle-class workers just eliminated over 11,000 jobs. No replacements, no compensation, no support for these workers, only a statement,

"You can make solar panels!" That would be going from an hourly wage of $40 to a pay cut of $18 for solar. Yet the United States has no private sector development in solar or wind power alternatives at this time.

We remember Slyendra solar that took money from the government then went bankrupt. Mr. Kerry stopped a wind farm off the coast from his residence in New England. The stopping of drilling and fracking of fossil fuels will eliminate some 50,000 jobs. The oil and gas business has boosted our energy production 28% and added $6 billion in revenue per year. We are self-sufficient and helping our allies with their energy supplies without OPEC or Russia.