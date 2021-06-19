LETTER: Biden's government damaging country on many levels

We are now more than 120 days under the Biden government and America is coming apart! To all the Democratic voters, is this what you wanted when you voted for this senior citizen? We, the American people were sold a bill of goods of fake stories and lies how Biden was a moderate, but we now see the truth. This President, with his radical thinking, can go no further than what all the crisis we now are fighting. America is in crisis, let's look.

First, COVID-19 has been the major crisis for over a year. President Trump started the fight by getting vaccines rushed out to the public. President Biden has continued the fight in great strides, but the government can not coordinate their messaging! America, if you are vaccinated or not, you must determine the risk level you will accept, not the government. Take back your life!

Second, with COVID-19, this administration has assumed more control over our economy and our energy industries. We have seen our fuel pipelines cancelled, cutting thousands of jobs. We have seen the stopping of drilling and fracking on federal lands, again cutting new jobs, closing energy businesses and cancelling America's energy independence! We now have hackers breaking in our infrastructure to stop gas flow in states, while getting paid ransoms. America is now at the mercy of foreign enemies for fuels.

Third, COVID-19 has allowed the government to pick and choose what businesses are to exist going forward. The immediate shutdown of our economy has cut small mom and pop stores across America while protecting the big box stores. Regulations were more demanding towards hospitality and small businesses which added costs while cutting revenues, causing many to close their doors!

Fourth, we now have a government competing with businesses trying to re-open for labor. We have eight million job opportunities but unemployment is at an all time high due to people being paid more to stay home. Government is trying to force $15 an hour labor rates which many small businesses cannot afford to pay. Government is still pushing to control the timing of re-opening all businesses while discriminating between outside and inside dining.

Fifth, schools are torn between unions and families whether to re-open education for all children. Our top medical agent, the CDC, says follow the science yet we have teachers unions directing the guidelines to education. Re-open our schools to all children with no mask limitations; they need to get back to learning and association with their peers.

Sixth, we have an invasion of illegals at our southern border. Biden must re-institute the immigration polices of the past administration. We cannot be driven by emotional hatred of an individual when our country's security and sovereignty are at risk. Build the wall, keep illegals in Mexico, and have countries keep people in their land going through our embassies.

Finally, Biden has no foreign policy! Look at the Mid-east, four years, no fighting with Israel and now 120 days we have a war again. We were stopping Iran from nuclear weapons, now Biden wants to stop sanctions while opening up a corrupt deal with our enemy. China is building up their armies while seizing any and all lands in the south China seas. Russia has been allowed to build an energy pipeline into starved Europe placing our allies at a risk to survivability.

This administration is a failure! They have no plans or solutions to any of these crises, only a blind eye towards the future.

Clarence Kersey, Mattoon

