From Fox News and legacy media, important facts about the January 6 riot failed to reach the public. The January 6 House select committee did not help either.

Julie Kelly, an investigative reporter, wrote a book to give us greater balance to the story of what happened that day. She reports President Trump's tweet sent at 2:38 pm that day. "Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!" So, how is this a call for insurrection? At 3:13 p.m. again. " I am asking for everyone at the U. S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law and Order -- respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!"

As one piece in the system of checks and balances, the January 6 certification meeting allows for objections to be raised against the electoral votes as received, a questioning of the election results. In this case 3 U.S. Senators and a House member objected -- all part of regular order. The following members were ready to object, a few did until interrupted by the riot. Senators Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, James Lankford, and other senators. House Rep. Paul Gosar objects to the Arizona result. All of this crashed after the riot.

The facts and quotations provided here are from the book "January 6" by Julie Kelly, Eastern Illinois University, Class of 1990.

