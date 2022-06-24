LETTER: Bower has the experience needed to be circuit judge

In the upcoming primary election to be held on June 28, 2022, the office of circuit judge covering five counties is on the ballot.

Brian Bower is the only candidate for this judgeship who has served as a prosecutor, in private practice, as defense counsel and as a trial judge.

To the best of my knowledge, he is the only candidate who has actually conducted a jury trial. Probably the most important qualification that a candidate for circuit judge must possess is an extensive background doing trial work on a regular basis in the courtroom, as that is a major portion of what the circuit judge will be doing. As Coles County state's attorney he personally prosecuted four first degree murder cases, all resulting in the jury convicting the defendants. He also successfully tried multiple other felony cases, including attempted murder, home invasion and sex crimes.

Prior to being elected state's attorney, Brian spent a majority of his career as an attorney handling trial work in a variety of different types of cases.

The extensive amount of experience in all aspects of the legal field which Brian has is why the judges of the 5th Judicial Circuit chose to appoint Brian to be an associate judge in January 2019 over multiple other applicants.

As associate judge he as presided over cases in the felony division, traffic DUI and misdemeanor division, as well as cases in the family and domestic violence division, including multiple jury and bench trials.

After serving as an associate judge for over three years Brian is now running for circuit judge. This position covers Coles, Vermilion, Edgar, Clark and Cumberland counties. The valuable legal experience obtained at every level at which Brian as worked, from civil trial and defense work, to prosecuting multiple murder and other serious felony cases, to serving as an associate judge where he as continued his work in the courtroom, has prepared him for the position of circuit judge. Brian is the only candidate with the extensive courtroom experience absolutely essential for the position of circuit judge.

I invite everyone to examine the experience of the candidates for circuit judge and I would ask you to vote for Brian Bower as there is a clear difference in the legal experience and qualifications of the candidates.

Brian is a humble, down to earth guy who has the proper temperament to serve as circuit judge and the importance of working your way up through a wide variety of legal positions and gaining experience prior to running for circuit judge should not be overlooked.

There is no substitute. Experience matters.

Dennis Simonton, Clark County State's Attorney, retired, Casey

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0