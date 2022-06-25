LETTER: Bower is the 'overwhelming choice" for circuit judge

My purpose in writing is to urge voters to support Brian Bower for circuit judge. Being a retired chief of police after a 41-year career, I know how important the position of circuit judge can be.

I have known Brian almost my entire life, I have known Brian closely, both personally and professionally, while he was city attorney for the city of Charleston. I had countless opportunities to confer with Brian on several issues and I always found Brian to be an extremely knowledgeable, helpful and important asset during my time as a chief of police.

Brian is by far the most experience candidate for this position. Brian started is law career in 1983 with Brainard, Bower & Kramer, handling all types of law. He then became city attorney for the city of Charleston in 1989, a position he held until 2012 when he was elected states attorney for Coles County.

Brian served as states attorney until December of 2018 when he was appointed an associate judge from a field of 12 other attorneys. For the past three years Brian has shown that he is well-versed in all areas of the law and provides reasonable and impartial decisions in a respectful and well thought-out manner.

In closing, with such a wide and extensive background in the law, I feel extremely confident that Brian is the overwhelming choice for circuit judge and he will be fair and impartial to all residents of the 5th Judicial Circuit.

Mark Jenkins, Charleston

