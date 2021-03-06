LETTER: Boy invites Mary Miller to upcoming Bar Mitzvah

After reading the “Our Views” piece on Congresswoman Mary Miller, I was delighted with the columnist’s condemnation of the use of Nazi rhetoric.

The quotation of Adolf Hitler, the greatest evil we have seen in modern times, is completely unacceptable and will always be in poor taste. That being said, I would like to use this space to invite Mary Miller to my Bar Mitzvah.

My name is Jack Ewers and I am turning 13 in March. With the support of my Catholic parents (who are helping me write this), I have recently converted to Judaism after stumbling across a Torah at Barnes and Noble. As per tradition, I will be having my Bar Mitzvah in celebration of my coming of age the following month.

While her quotation of Hitler was quite alarming to my innocent ears, the Torah teaches the values of human redemption. With that said, I wish for Congresswoman Miller to come to my Bar Mitzvah in order to show her allegiance to the Jewish community.