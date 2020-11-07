LETTER: Business owners need to stand together against Pritzker

Restaurant and bar owners need to stand together.

If restaurant and bar owners stand by and let our Socialist governor close you down or restrict your operation, then you kind of get what you deserve.

A bar owner in Kane County filed a law suit against Pritzker and the Kane County Department of Health. A judge put a temporary restraining order against Pritzker.

If you all band together and file a similar lawsuit you may prevail. It is time to get a backbone and fight back.

Think about this when you vote. Do you want to have a Socialist form of government or a republic like we still have.

Charles Graven, Mattoon

