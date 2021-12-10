LETTER: Changes are needed with Eastern Illinois football program

As an EIU alumni and a serious fan of EIU football, I am more than concerned about the state of the football program.

Since Dino Babers left following the 2013 season the program has nose dived. The few that seriously follow are quite aware. Three total wins in three seasons is not good. The Panthers’s struggles go beyond coaching.

They involve funding, the AD, EIU administration and Coles County in general. I’ll share these four quote that I hope everyone listed above (including myself) will ponder while considering the condition and direction of the program.

Let’s all work together to get rid of all apathy and turn the EIU Panther football program around while we can. I love Panther football. I’ve been at O’Brien stadium from the days of Tony Romo until now. I have seen the good years and bad years but nothing like this. I believe we have to go back prior to EIU’s 1978 Division 2 National Championship to find the program as down as they as of 2021.

1. "You can’t change what you won’t acknowledge." Dr. Phil

2. "You can’t get to your destination without first knowing where you’re at." Dr. Phil

3. "Where there is no vision, the people (program) perish." Proverbs 29:18

4. "If you’re not getting better you’re getting worse." Joe Paterno

Shane Webb, Mattoon

