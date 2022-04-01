LETTER: Charleston food pantry a community effort

I am writing to express my sincere thanks to the many volunteers who assisted in making the expansion to the Charleston Area Churches Food Pantry possible.

This project began over two years ago and before the COVID-19 pandemic. After operating in our current location for the past 12 years, it became apparent that we had outgrown our available space. Through a meeting with our gracious landlords, Coles County Habitat for Humanity, we discussed a plan to expand the building to meet our current and future needs. We basically asked for an addition to be built onto the existing location for our use. We entered into an agreement to ensure occupancy and a long-lasting partnership for at least the next 20 years.

A fundraising project began, and the community support was overwhelming. The city of Charleston was instrumental in walking alongside us during this project. Local contractors began to volunteer their time and talents to assist in this community endeavor. Many people and businesses donated time and materials to make this possible.

I specifically want to thank The Charleston Charitable Foundation, Coles County Habitat for Humanity, Ameren, Eastern Illinois Foodbank, The city of Charleston, NE-CO, RP Lumber, Home Depot, Kirchner’s Building Center, RV Evans, Co-Lab Insulation, CHI Doors, ESC Services, The Home Church, Butch Thompson, Mike Adair, Roy Lanham, Darrell Phillips, Ryan Strange, Dave Grovier, Curt Buescher, Alex Winkler, along with many others.

Together, we have made an asset for Coles County that will continue for many generations in our community. I am proud to be involved with such a fine group of people.

Todd Foster, director, Charleston Area Churches Food Pantry

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0