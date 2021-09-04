LETTER: Choices you make could have dire consequences for others

Look folks, I get it. Some of you don't want to bother with a mask and you want to decide what goes into your body. But how many other vaccinations have you received during your life because they were required?

Oh, you'll say, you knew they were OK. No. You just never questioned whether they were or not. Let's be honest: If Gov. Pritzker mandated that everyone in Illinois keep breathing: some of you would demand the right to stop breathing. Forget who the governor is.

If you want to exercise your right not to wear a mask or get the vaccine, fine. But don't work in a place where those who can't get the vaccine might become ill because of your choice. Better yet, don't go into any public place. Because it's not about us — or about what we choose to do with our own lives. More than most personal decisions we might make, with the Delta variant of COVID-19, our choice may result in someone else being hospitalized or dead. And that's not a choice we have the right to make.