LETTER: Choose to not vote for Miller

I am writing to urge voters to reject Mary Miller for the U.S. House of Representatives. She does not represent the majority of us.

Her latest priority is signing on to a proposed act to cut federal funding to libraries, school districts, hospitals, government entities or other organizations for “hosting or promoting any program, event, or literature involving sexually-oriented material.” Does this include libraries that carry Vogue magazine? Does this include abstinence-related programs? Promotion of contraception or STD prevention? Wait – her definition of “sexually-oriented material” only applies to LGBTQ+ areas. Did she forget about the First Amendment? Her co-sponsored proposal in effect is a ban on certain books based on content.

I find it ridiculous that Miller finds this a priority, when the entire world is facing high inflation levels (yes, it’s not just the U.S.), and has no idea how to tackle that. What proposals has she offered?

And by the way – the same Miller who would love to diminish public assistance and healthcare, the same Miller who praised Hitler, received more than $900,000 in farm subsidies between 1995-2019. Her health benefits and retirement benefits are better than yours ever will be under her watch.

I am not asking you to vote Democrat – but you can choose to not vote for Mary Miller. She does not represent the working class.

-- Brian Pondenis, Charleston