LETTER: Coles Co. wind project generates many questions

The Coles County Board Planning Commission has been developing a wind ordinance for the proposed wind turbine project from Coles Wind and APEX Energy.

This project will encompass land in the northern part of Coles County from I-57 to the Douglas County border, east to approximately Brocton and Fairgrange and south to County Road 1000 North.

The project is looking to place approximately 70 wind turbines in this area. These are projected to be 700 feet tall (the St. Louis Arch is 630 feet tall).

My hope is that people will investigate this project. Read articles, check out surrounding counties and their experience with wind turbines, Google, Facebook, write, call or email Coles County Board members and find out as much as you can about this. Some questions to consider:

What is the county’s setback policy going to be?

Who, specifically, will be receiving the electricity generated? Locally or to other states?

What happens to the wind turbine after its expected 20-year lifespan?

APEX–Coles Wind says that new money will be distributed to the taxing bodies in the county like townships, schools, etc. Exactly how will this work since Coles County government bodies are under PTELL or “tax capped” - and that "new growth" will really only be during the year that they are constructed.

What about the noise and shadow flicker generated by the turbines?

The medical helicopter that flies between SBLHC and Carle Hospital will travel right through the footprint of this project. What are the considerations of this?

What environmental concerns to birds, animals, the ground compaction from the heavy equipment, field tile, and roads need addressed?

These questions and many more need answered. I encourage everyone to investigate this wind turbine project and to contact the Coles County Board members.

Tom Sherman, Humboldt

