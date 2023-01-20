LETTER: Communists will dominate future

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Only in this newspaper would Mary Miller be defined as a right-wing firebrand member of the 20 individuals who opposed the confirmation of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House. The other so-called Republican members could rightly be called RINOS, or Republican In Name Only. Every one of them would sell out to the Democratic communists' agenda ... and they have.

Kevin McCarthy has been endorsed by President Trump, only because he was deemed the least objectionable member of the Republican party to hold that job. McCarthy would supposedly hold hearings into the invasion at our southern border and other Democratic misadventures, but you can bet it would be a tepid investigation, with no long-term aggressive action ever being taken.

And so I, as a firebrand Republican, submit that the Communist Party will dominate our nation for the foreseeable future, if not indefinitely. Apologies to my grandchildren who will be living under this ruthless regime.

Jack Pierce, Mattoon

