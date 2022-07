While reading "pets and supplies," I saw a picture of a small, closed-in fence. "Mastiff, English, a.k.a. Big Pups, from huge parents."

The pups were for sale for $1,000 each. How cruel. (No room for any of them to move around).

Why would any caring person put puppies in such a small pen, then expect $1,000?

Someone, step in, please. Help these poor babies.

Rebecca Waddell, Mattoon

