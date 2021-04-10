LETTER: Congress must act now on Crime Victims Fund fix

As we as a nation are pulling out all of the stops to address the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated public health crisis, we are simultaneously turning our backs on people impacted by long-standing, pervasive public health epidemics — domestic violence, child abuse, sexual assault, trafficking, and other forms of interpersonal violence.
Victims of crime are facing potentially catastrophic cuts to funding for programs that serve them, and Congress must take immediate action to protect grant funding for victim services by immediately passing the bipartisan, bicameral VOCA Fix to Sustain the Crime Victims Fund Act of 2021.
Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grants are the largest source of federal funding for victim service organizations. These grants are drawn from the Crime Victims Fund which comprises monetary penalties associated with federal criminal convictions; VOCA grants are not funded by taxpayers. They can be used to serve survivors of all crimes. VOCA also supports state victim compensation by matching 60% of states’ victim compensation funds.
The CVF is like a bank account with deposits and withdrawals. However, even the most robust "savings account" will run out if more money is withdrawn regularly than is deposited. That is the situation in which we find ourselves. The balance in the savings account has decreased by 70% since the end of 2017.
The solution is simple: pass the VOCA Fix Act to change the law so that monetary penalties associated with deferred and non-prosecution agreements go into the Crime Victims Fund.
It’s a common-sense solution that has broad bipartisan, bicameral support. And it can’t wait. Every day that goes by without this deposits fix is a day that crime victims and the programs that serve them are denied critical funding. Congress must pass this fix into law.
Kelly Hardy, executive director, HOPE of East Central Illinois;
Erin Walters, executive director, Sexual Assault Counseling and Information Service