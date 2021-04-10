LETTER: Congress must act now on Crime Victims Fund fix

As we as a nation are pulling out all of the stops to address the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated public health crisis, we are simultaneously turning our backs on people impacted by long-standing, pervasive public health epidemics — domestic violence, child abuse, sexual assault, trafficking, and other forms of interpersonal violence.

Victims of crime are facing potentially catastrophic cuts to funding for programs that serve them, and Congress must take immediate action to protect grant funding for victim services by immediately passing the bipartisan, bicameral VOCA Fix to Sustain the Crime Victims Fund Act of 2021.

Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grants are the largest source of federal funding for victim service organizations. These grants are drawn from the Crime Victims Fund which comprises monetary penalties associated with federal criminal convictions; VOCA grants are not funded by taxpayers. They can be used to serve survivors of all crimes. VOCA also supports state victim compensation by matching 60% of states’ victim compensation funds.