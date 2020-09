× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A tip for seniors.

I am 83. I think of something I need to get from the garage. When I get to the garage, I cannot remember what I came to get.

Say out loud twice, what you want from the garage and when you get there you will remember what you came for.

At first, it seems strange, but when you continue to do it, it becomes natural.

Try it. It works

Don Searles, Mattoon

