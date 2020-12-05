LETTER: Country can't endure another election like 2020

To have personalized "hatred" hijack a national election over policy and issues is disgraceful. To have an election kidnapped by a lying, corrupt political party along with the backing of high tech executives, Main-Street media, social media, Wall Street and financial institutions and educational professionals, all against a duly-elected president shows a sad state for our nation going forward.

It is time and the people must demand our federal government draft election procedures going forward for all states to follow on national elections. It is shameful when the nation has one state where over 67% of one party rules every election. It is threatening when five states could rule the country, if not for the Electoral College. That surely would lead us to civil war. Our election should be based on leadership and qualifications of a candidate, not biased opinions, false lies and stories. Election procedures should look at the following: