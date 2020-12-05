LETTER: Country can't endure another election like 2020

This election of November 2020 has polarized the American people into a more divided country than in our 240 year existence.
To have personalized "hatred" hijack a national election over policy and issues is disgraceful. To have an election kidnapped by a lying, corrupt political party along with the backing of high tech executives, Main-Street media, social media, Wall Street and financial institutions and educational professionals, all against a duly-elected president shows a sad state for our nation going forward.
It is time and the people must demand our federal government draft election procedures going forward for all states to follow on national elections. It is shameful when the nation has one state where over 67% of one party rules every election. It is threatening when five states could rule the country, if not for the Electoral College. That surely would lead us to civil war. Our election should be based on leadership and qualifications of a candidate, not biased opinions, false lies and stories. Election procedures should look at the following:
- All disputes will go to federal courts.
- States must allow all parties to have poll spotters during counting.
- States cannot interfere with voting procedures.
- Absentee voting will continue to be allowed as past procedures.
- Mail-in ballots must be voter requested and verified by voter records.
- Mail-in ballots must have verified signatures.
- Mail-in ballots will not go out to voters more that two months prior to Election Day.
- Mail in ballots must be mailed back to county clerks within a two week window from Election Day.
- Mail-in ballots will be counted on beginning election day
- Mail-in ballots not received within authorized time frame will be null and void.
- All able voters will continue to vote at polls on election day.
- Media, social media, and polls should suppress any opinions up to two weeks before any election.
- Government should minimize maximum amount of voter dollars being contributed to candidates to curtail buying votes or perception.
Our country must not go through another election like 2020 or we will lose our freedom and way of life. This fiasco is opening chances for our enemy and radicals to destroy all our forefathers died for. We, America, deserve better.
Clarence Kersey, Mattoon
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!