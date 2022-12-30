 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: County board inaction unforgivable

Mattoon Letters to the Editor.jpg

I watched with dismay at the last county board meeting as the citizens of Coles County expressed their concerns over the unfair appraisals that have been given to them by the county tax assessor’s office. The county board acted as they didn’t care about the issue or the concerns of the citizens.

Every member of the county board needs to resign immediately. Their lack of action over the last several years is unforgivable. If they refuse to resign, It’s time for the voters of Coles County to clean house and vote every one of them out. I would encourage everyone to go back and watch the video of how they acted on the Facebook page created by the Concerned Taxpayers of Coles County. It’s time to clean out the corruption plaguing Coles County. To the members of the board: do the right thing and resign

Alex Walker, Mattoon

