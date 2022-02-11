LETTER: Couple thankful for service they've received

We came back to this area to be closer to our family and the reception we have had is totally amazing.

We both have multiple health issues and have had the best care and concern from hospital to EMTs. I wanna thank Mitchell Jerdan ambulance service for looking after us and being so compassionate with their care.

Amy and Leslie tonight came and were so good as well as the rest of the workers I wanna say a huge thank you for being the best around. You do not know how much of a relief it is to know that there is someone out there as caring as the Mitchell Jerdan Ambulance service.